Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 5,970 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Welltower were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

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Welltower Stock Up 1.2%

WELL stock opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day moving average is $205.44. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $239.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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