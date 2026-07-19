Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 66,701 Shares of Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) by 11,500.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,281 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of Maximus worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Maximus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 92,725 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 9.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 69,073 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MMS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.60. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Maximus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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