Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 68,180 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,537 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 66.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoetis announced a deal to acquire VitalRADS, a provider of veterinary imaging services, which could support growth in its animal-health business by expanding diagnostic capabilities. Zoetis to acquire VitalRADS, a provider of veterinary imaging services

Zoetis announced a deal to acquire VitalRADS, a provider of veterinary imaging services, which could support growth in its animal-health business by expanding diagnostic capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, the Gross Law Firm, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, issued reminders about the Zoetis securities class action and the upcoming deadline, increasing the amount of negative press but not adding new case details. Pomerantz law firm investor alert

Several firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, the Gross Law Firm, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, issued reminders about the Zoetis securities class action and the upcoming deadline, increasing the amount of negative press but not adding new case details. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges Zoetis and certain executives made misleading statements about companion-animal product performance while safety concerns and competitive losses were building, which is weighing on investor sentiment. ZTS shareholder alert

The class action alleges Zoetis and certain executives made misleading statements about companion-animal product performance while safety concerns and competitive losses were building, which is weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The stock also appears to be reflecting a weaker trading tone after recent earnings disappointment, with Zoetis having previously missed analyst estimates on EPS and revenue, adding to concerns about near-term fundamentals. Zoetis stock dips while market gains: key facts

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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