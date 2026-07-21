Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 98,145 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 8,995.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,236 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of Teradata worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25,800.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,058,336.28. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 207,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. This represents a 14.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teradata Corporation has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Teradata's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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