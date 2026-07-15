Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 499.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,677 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 118,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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