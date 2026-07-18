Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 388.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,250 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.48 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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