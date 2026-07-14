Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 439.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,341 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7%

TRV opened at $341.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.19 and a 12 month high of $349.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. This represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $356.00 price objective (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $331.21.

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About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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