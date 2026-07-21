Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 827.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,645 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Dutch Bros to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,527,324.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,174.49. This represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771 over the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.31. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dutch Bros's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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