Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,054 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

See Also

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