Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,770 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,355 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.9%

COO opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.Cooper Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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