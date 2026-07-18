Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 297.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,233 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.73.

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Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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