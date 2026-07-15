Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 140.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 64,026 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,567,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,475,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,369,409,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,928,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,075,849,000 after purchasing an additional 403,489 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CBRE Group Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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