Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 300.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,952 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 50,217 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Tapestry were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tapestry by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,194,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $345,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 632.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,502 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $302,368,000 after buying an additional 2,043,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,044,995,000 after buying an additional 1,494,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,886,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $213,592,000 after buying an additional 1,162,442 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE TPR opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.62 and a 12 month high of $161.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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