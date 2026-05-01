Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 26,566 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,904 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 26,566 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Home Depot worth $315,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after buying an additional 1,040,577 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,893,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,427.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $254,943,000 after acquiring an additional 606,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

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Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $329.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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