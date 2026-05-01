Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $69,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 70,704 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 103,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $270.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Illinois Tool Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance bump — ITW delivered $2.66 GAAP EPS (+12% YoY) on $4.02B revenue, and raised FY 2026 GAAP EPS to a $11.10–$11.50 range, which supports upside to consensus. ITW Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and guidance bump — ITW delivered $2.66 GAAP EPS (+12% YoY) on $4.02B revenue, and raised FY 2026 GAAP EPS to a $11.10–$11.50 range, which supports upside to consensus. Positive Sentiment: Operational improvement — operating margin expanded 60 bps to 25.4% (enterprise initiatives added 120 bps) and management cited stronger cash flow and execution, suggesting continued earnings leverage if trends persist. ITW Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Operational improvement — operating margin expanded 60 bps to 25.4% (enterprise initiatives added 120 bps) and management cited stronger cash flow and execution, suggesting continued earnings leverage if trends persist. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line with estimates — the new FY EPS range is close to sell‑side consensus, leaving limited surprise to drive further rerating absent stronger organic demand. Investors will watch forward revenue cadence and margins. Compared to Estimates, ITW Q1 Earnings

Guidance largely in line with estimates — the new FY EPS range is close to sell‑side consensus, leaving limited surprise to drive further rerating absent stronger organic demand. Investors will watch forward revenue cadence and margins. Negative Sentiment: Muted organic growth and mixed segment performance — organic revenue was roughly flat (~0.4%), several end markets (Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Construction Products, Specialty Products) showed declines, and management indicated part of the EPS lift reflects a lower effective tax-rate assumption; investors are interpreting this as lower demand‑driven upside and took profits. Insider selling and a range of divergent analyst targets add to near‑term uncertainty. Illinois Tool Works slides as investors focus on muted organic growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.65. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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