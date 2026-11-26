Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256,296 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Figma worth $47,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIG. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth $211,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Figma by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 766,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "hold" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Figma from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Figma

Figma Price Performance

FIG stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. Figma had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $391.42 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Figma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

In related news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 20,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $395,389.66. Following the sale, the director owned 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,623.59. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 121,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $2,148,000.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,527,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,995,112.79. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 585,443 shares of company stock worth $14,123,899. Corporate insiders own 32.26% of the company's stock.

Figma News Summary

These are some of the FIG news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Chief Revenue Officer Shaunt Voskanian sold 21,453 shares for about $369,000 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his position by 1.28% while retaining 1.649 million shares. A separate report said the CFO sold about $2.5 million in stock under a trading plan. These planned sales may draw investor attention, but provide less of a signal about executives’ current views than discretionary sales. SEC filing on CRO stock sale Report on CFO stock sale

Chief Revenue Officer Shaunt Voskanian sold 21,453 shares for about $369,000 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his position by 1.28% while retaining 1.649 million shares. A separate report said the CFO sold about $2.5 million in stock under a trading plan. These planned sales may draw investor attention, but provide less of a signal about executives’ current views than discretionary sales. Negative Sentiment: An engineer has sued Figma, alleging the company’s harassment-complaint process pushed her to confront an alleged harasser and that she experienced racial and gender discrimination. The allegations are not proven, but the case could create legal costs and reputational risk. Report on the engineer’s lawsuit Additional lawsuit coverage

Figma Profile

Figma, Inc. develops browser-based software for designing and building digital products. Its platform supports collaborative interface design, interactive prototyping and workflows that help teams plan, create and refine websites, apps and other digital experiences. Figma's products include Figma Design for interface design and prototyping, FigJam for online whiteboarding and brainstorming, and Dev Mode, which helps developers inspect designs and access implementation details. Figma Slides provides tools for creating and presenting slide decks.

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