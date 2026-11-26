Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS - Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,151,388 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.92% of FIGS worth $44,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $12,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FIGS by 190.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,552,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,472,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In related news, CEO Catherine Spear sold 4,044,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $79,672,394.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,671,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,935,523.80. This trade represents a 70.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 90,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 954,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,911,833.44. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 27.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FIGS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on FIGS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS opened at $20.87 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.82 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. FIGS's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc. designs and sells apparel and accessories for healthcare professionals. Its products include scrubs, underscrubs, lab coats, outerwear, footwear, compression socks and other work-related accessories, with an emphasis on functional design and performance fabrics. The company primarily sells through its e-commerce platform, serving healthcare workers in the United States and internationally. Its offerings are aimed at professionals across a range of medical roles and care settings. FIGS was founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear.

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