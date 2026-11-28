Avantyr Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,495,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,131,000. Figure Technology Solutions comprises about 1.3% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned 0.81% of Figure Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIGR. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $66,860,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,600,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,731,896 shares of the company's stock worth $49,965,000 after buying an additional 601,057 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $14,569,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Figure Technology Solutions by 319.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 426,494 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FIGR shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Figure Technology Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIGR opened at $26.69 on Friday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Figure Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $283.35 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions is a financial technology company that uses blockchain-based software to support consumer lending and capital markets. Its platform is designed to help lenders originate, process and fund loans, and to facilitate the transfer and servicing of loan assets. The company is particularly known for home equity products, including home equity lines of credit, and also offers technology and marketplace services for other loan types. Figure was founded in 2018 by Mike Cagney, who previously co-founded SoFi; the company has focused its lending and partner services on the U.S. market.

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