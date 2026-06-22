Financial Designs Corp Invests $796,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Designs Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.49 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $403.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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