Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,901 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 884.1% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 795,675 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,455,000 after purchasing an additional 749,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $97,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.97. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. FTAI Aviation's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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