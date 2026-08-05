Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,444 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,679 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results: Second-quarter sales and revenues rose 24% year over year to $20.5 billion, Caterpillar’s first quarter above $20 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well above the roughly $6.22 analyst consensus, while reported profit per share was $7.77 versus $4.62 a year earlier. Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter sales and revenues rose 24% year over year to $20.5 billion, Caterpillar’s first quarter above $20 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well above the roughly $6.22 analyst consensus, while reported profit per share was $7.77 versus $4.62 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a major catalyst: Strong orders for power-generation equipment, engines and generators supporting data centers helped drive earnings growth. Construction and mining equipment demand also contributed to higher volume and pricing. Caterpillar lifts 2026 sales growth target on strong data center demand after quarterly profit beat

Strong orders for power-generation equipment, engines and generators supporting data centers helped drive earnings growth. Construction and mining equipment demand also contributed to higher volume and pricing. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded outlook and broadening momentum: Management now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens, improving on its previous low-double-digit forecast. The company also highlighted a record order backlog and strength across multiple end markets. Caterpillar Stock Jumps, Lifting Dow, as Company Sees Broadening Momentum

Management now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens, improving on its previous low-double-digit forecast. The company also highlighted a record order backlog and strength across multiple end markets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns support sentiment: Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, underscoring strong cash generation.

Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, underscoring strong cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Investor considerations: CAT’s valuation is elevated after the rally, and future performance remains exposed to the cyclicality of construction and mining markets as well as the sustainability of AI data-center spending. The earnings call’s emphasis on “broadening momentum” helps offset, but does not eliminate, those risks. Caterpillar Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $879.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $922.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.89. The company has a market cap of $405.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.46 and a twelve month high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.22 by $1.95. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $20.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $966.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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