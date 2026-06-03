Financial Harvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,058 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $521.54 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.70. The company has a market capitalization of $850.42 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $527.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here