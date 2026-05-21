Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $499,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $202.51 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $247.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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