Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 588.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $787,980,000 after buying an additional 3,030,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 83.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $1,468,176,000 after buying an additional 3,013,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $1,493,099,000 after buying an additional 1,015,599 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,715,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $157,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.4%

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $218.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.34. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.03 and a 1-year high of $237.31. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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