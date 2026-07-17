Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 4,539 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,818 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.61.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.9%

GE stock opened at $346.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $254.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.28 and a 200-day moving average of $318.30.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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