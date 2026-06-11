Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 7,319 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,622 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 5,676 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CI opened at $296.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $277.76. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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