Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $286.96 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $232.10 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock's 50-day moving average is $286.90 and its 200 day moving average is $288.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $346.80.

View Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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