Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 24,387 The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,387 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.8% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.0% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Key Progressive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $189.20 and a 52 week high of $254.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 12.84%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Progressive from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $231.00 to $226.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $235.05.

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $1,514,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,376.18. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total value of $236,907.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,633,152.36. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,230 shares of company stock worth $3,165,817. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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