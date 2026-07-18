Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 46,064 CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
CNX Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. opened a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter, buying 46,064 shares valued at about $1.78 million.
  • CNX Resources continues to see heavy institutional ownership, with several other investors adding or starting positions; hedge funds and other institutions now own 95.16% of the stock.
  • Analysts have turned more cautious on the company, with multiple downgrades and a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.44.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,064 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 426,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,876.25. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company's stock.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.6%

CNX stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Zacks Research lowered CNX Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering raised CNX Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CNX Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CNX Resources Right Now?

Before you consider CNX Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNX Resources wasn't on the list.

While CNX Resources currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines