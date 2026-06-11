Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys 7,128 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $483.13 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.67.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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