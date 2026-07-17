Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 103,479 VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $537,676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 31,134.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185,477 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,406,537 shares of the company's stock worth $320,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,867 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792,028 shares of the company's stock worth $219,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,659,186 shares of the company's stock worth $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.21.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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