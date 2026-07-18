Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 21,282 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,282 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,900 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $104,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,676 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $47,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9%

ABT stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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