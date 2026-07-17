Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 278,209 AT&T Inc. $T

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,209 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,768 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 144.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 243,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AT&T by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452,233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 424,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T said an AI system it built to prevent network outages has reduced customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, reinforcing the company’s network reliability story and suggesting potential service-quality and cost-efficiency benefits. Article Title

AT&T said an AI system it built to prevent network outages has reduced customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, reinforcing the company’s network reliability story and suggesting potential service-quality and cost-efficiency benefits. Positive Sentiment: AT&T was named the “fastest connectivity provider” in a new Ookla analysis, which supports the company’s marketing message around superior wireless and fiber performance and could help customer acquisition and retention. Article Title

AT&T was named the “fastest connectivity provider” in a new Ookla analysis, which supports the company’s marketing message around superior wireless and fiber performance and could help customer acquisition and retention. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have recently raised earnings estimates or reiterated bullish views on AT&T, including KeyCorp’s higher EPS forecasts and a $36 price target, while Scotiabank’s target of $29.25 still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Several analysts have recently raised earnings estimates or reiterated bullish views on AT&T, including KeyCorp’s higher EPS forecasts and a $36 price target, while Scotiabank’s target of $29.25 still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund positioning appears constructive, with large firms such as Capital World Investors and Goldman Sachs adding to AT&T holdings ahead of earnings, which can be read as a vote of confidence in the stock. Article Title

Hedge-fund positioning appears constructive, with large firms such as Capital World Investors and Goldman Sachs adding to AT&T holdings ahead of earnings, which can be read as a vote of confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T disclosed $50,000 of Q2 lobbying activity covering spectrum rules, net neutrality, broadband support, and other regulatory issues. This is not a direct operating update, but it highlights ongoing policy risk and advocacy efforts. Article Title

AT&T disclosed $50,000 of Q2 lobbying activity covering spectrum rules, net neutrality, broadband support, and other regulatory issues. This is not a direct operating update, but it highlights ongoing policy risk and advocacy efforts. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also generated attention from consumer- and business-oriented coverage around higher monthly fees and carrier-plan changes, but these items are more of a mixed backdrop than a clear near-term catalyst. Article Title

AT&T also generated attention from consumer- and business-oriented coverage around higher monthly fees and carrier-plan changes, but these items are more of a mixed backdrop than a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target from $31 to $29.25 and kept a “sector perform” rating, which is a mild valuation headwind even though the revised target still sits above the current share price. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $21.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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