Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 35,700 Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,700 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $125.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $195.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's payout ratio is 251.16%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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