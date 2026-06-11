Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,155 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $725,219,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $174,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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