Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 1,526.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the technology retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 99.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,871 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $525,120,000 after buying an additional 3,496,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,096,015 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $207,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,020,539 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $135,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Best Buy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,052,805 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $70,464,000 after acquiring an additional 785,294 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $38,086,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,930,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,036,206.32. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $131,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,294. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,002,134 shares of company stock worth $77,283,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Best Buy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Best Buy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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