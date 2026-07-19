Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Pool were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 3,831.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $457,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $97,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $794,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,643 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,625,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 339,716 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $77,710,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Research raised shares of Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $264.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,057,002.60. This trade represents a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Hope acquired 464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.41 per share, with a total value of $90,206.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $715,039.98. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are flagging that pool-channel demand remains weak, with Pentair’s lowered guidance cited as evidence of ongoing inventory destocking and softer conditions across the pool industry. Article Title

Analysts are flagging that pool-channel demand remains weak, with Pentair’s lowered guidance cited as evidence of ongoing inventory destocking and softer conditions across the pool industry. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks preview said Pool Corp. is expected to grow earnings, but also warned the setup does not suggest a likely earnings beat, which may be tempering investor enthusiasm ahead of its next report. Article Title

A Zacks preview said Pool Corp. is expected to grow earnings, but also warned the setup does not suggest a likely earnings beat, which may be tempering investor enthusiasm ahead of its next report. Negative Sentiment: Broader coverage around the pool industry suggests channel pressure may persist, which is a negative read-through for Pool Corporation’s sales and inventory trends. Article Title

Pool Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $201.17 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $172.68 and a one year high of $345.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average of $217.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Pool's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Pool's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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