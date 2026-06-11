Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 80,844 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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