Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 443.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,667,000 after purchasing an additional 599,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,960,000 after purchasing an additional 516,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.21.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $270.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $266.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.49. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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