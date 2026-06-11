Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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