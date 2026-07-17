Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.47.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $258.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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