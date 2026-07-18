Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $1.78 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,705 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CHRW opened at $208.50 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $208.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.62.

Read Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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