Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $2.04 Million in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,335 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $116.33 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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