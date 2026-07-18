Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $2.05 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,912 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total transaction of $1,416,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,984,558.72. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $732.82 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $865.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

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Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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