Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $6.41 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,413,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.8%

HD stock opened at $347.61 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $326.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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