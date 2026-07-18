Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,238,575 shares of the company's stock worth $998,740,000 after purchasing an additional 553,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $953,492,000 after purchasing an additional 329,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,442,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,930,000 after buying an additional 2,105,546 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,018,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,333,000 after buying an additional 739,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,549 shares of the company's stock worth $513,871,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Freedom Capital lowered Constellation Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $147.00 target price on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $139.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.9%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $178.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

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