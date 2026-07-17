Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Avnet by 1,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 737 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVT. Bank of America raised shares of Avnet from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Avnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Avnet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVT

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,983,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,023,648.76. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm's revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Avnet's payout ratio is currently 54.47%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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