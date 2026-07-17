Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000.

Get Cummins alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,005 shares of the company's stock worth $32,671,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cummins by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,540 shares of the company's stock worth $280,397,000 after buying an additional 278,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,381.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 21,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,797,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cummins was upgraded to Buy by Zacks, reflecting growing optimism about earnings prospects and the potential for upside if the company keeps beating estimates.

Cummins was upgraded to by Zacks, reflecting growing optimism about earnings prospects and the potential for upside if the company keeps beating estimates. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Cummins has an impressive earnings surprise history and the right setup to potentially beat its next quarterly estimate, which could support sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Another Zacks note said Cummins has an impressive earnings surprise history and the right setup to potentially beat its next quarterly estimate, which could support sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Cummins’ recent 10% dividend hike and comments about AI data center power demand have reinforced the stock’s long-term income and growth appeal. Article Title

Cummins’ recent and comments about AI data center power demand have reinforced the stock’s long-term income and growth appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Citi were also reported as positive on Cummins, adding to the broader bullish backdrop. Article Title

Analysts at Citi were also reported as positive on Cummins, adding to the broader bullish backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Cummins as a stock to watch using its Earnings ESP screen, which is generally a model-driven preview rather than a direct business update. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Cummins as a stock to watch using its Earnings ESP screen, which is generally a model-driven preview rather than a direct business update. Neutral Sentiment: A dividend-focused article also mentioned Cummins among quality stocks with recent payout hikes, reinforcing its income profile but not changing fundamentals on its own. Article Title

A dividend-focused article also mentioned Cummins among quality stocks with recent payout hikes, reinforcing its income profile but not changing fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut EPS estimates for Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2027 and FY2028, which can pressure the stock by signaling softer expected profitability ahead.

Zacks Research cut EPS estimates for Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2027 and FY2028, which can pressure the stock by signaling softer expected profitability ahead. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also downgraded Cummins from Strong Buy to Hold, a change that likely contributed to the recent weakness in the shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $845.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $739.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $647.26 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $677.66 and its 200 day moving average is $614.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.02 and a 12-month high of $737.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,912,010.72. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. The trade was a 29.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here