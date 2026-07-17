Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several of its earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including FY2026 and FY2027, and kept an Overweight rating with a $260 price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power.

KeyCorp raised several of its earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including FY2026 and FY2027, and kept an rating with a price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Earlier Wall Street commentary continues to frame T-Mobile as a relatively attractive value stock, which may be helping offset some near-term caution.

Earlier Wall Street commentary continues to frame T-Mobile as a relatively attractive value stock, which may be helping offset some near-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports note that T-Mobile is approaching its upcoming earnings release, with attention on subscriber trends, margins, and guidance rather than any single major new catalyst. Analysts Estimate T-Mobile (TMUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

Analysts and media reports note that T-Mobile is approaching its upcoming earnings release, with attention on subscriber trends, margins, and guidance rather than any single major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $243 from $263 but maintained a Sector Outperform rating, suggesting only a modest reassessment rather than a bearish shift.

Scotiabank trimmed its price target to from but maintained a rating, suggesting only a modest reassessment rather than a bearish shift. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flags the possibility of an earnings decline in the upcoming report, which could make investors more cautious ahead of results.

Some coverage flags the possibility of an earnings decline in the upcoming report, which could make investors more cautious ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Analyst concerns around competitive pressure, including potential risks from Starlink and spectrum valuation debate, have led to a modest cut in fair value estimates and may be weighing on sentiment. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.8%

TMUS opened at $192.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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