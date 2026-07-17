Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 10,676 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,896 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $251,582,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total transaction of $19,675,345.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at $142,341,128.10. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total value of $5,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $438,552.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,533 shares of company stock valued at $325,887,030. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $262.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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